Pulaski Skyway will be closed most of this weekend, DOT says

The Pulaski Skyway will be closed in both directions this weekend for rocker bent work as the rehabilitation of the historic 91-year-old bridge advances in Jersey City, NJDOT says. The department will take advantage of this closure to allow for other maintenance operations and bi-annual inspections to occur within the closed work zone to mitigate the need for future lane closures.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, June 23 until 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, NJDOT’s contractor is scheduled to close and detour the Pulaski Skyway in both directions. The Skyway southbound and the northbound left lane will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday. The right lane on the Skyway northbound will remain closed until 3 p.m. when all northbound lanes will reopen. The closure is necessary to allow the contractor to jack the Skyway at span 49 over the Broadway ramp for rocker bent work in Jersey City. In addition, there will be blast cleaning and painting of the overhead bridge truss at span 44 over the railroads in Jersey City. If work is completed early, the Skyway will reopen sooner.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations, including the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9 Truck southbound. All other motorists will be directed to Routes 1&9 Truck in both directions.

Northbound Closure and Detour

The northbound closure will begin past Newark Liberty International Airport with the Routes 1&9 Express Lanes directed onto the Local Lanes. Traffic will follow Routes 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7, Route 139, and Routes 1&9 in Jersey City.

Northbound motorists heading to Hoboken, Jersey City or New York City also may use the New Jersey Turnpike-Hudson County Extension (I-78 eastbound).

Southbound Closure and Detour

The southbound closure on Route 139 lower roadway will begin over the Tonnele Circle. All traffic coming from Route 139 will be directed to the off ramp to I-280/Route 7 and Routes 1&9 Truck southbound.

In addition, the ramp from the Tonnele Circle on to Pulaski Skyway southbound will also be closed. Motorists on Routes 1&9 southbound heading toward Tonnele Circle are encouraged to stay right and use the prior ramp to Routes 1&9 Truck.

Southbound Detour (toward Newark)

Leaving the Holland Tunnel, motorists will have the following options:

 Stay to the far right and take the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations west and south, including I-78 — This is the recommended option .

 Stay to the left and follow signs for Route 139 West, then stay left to Routes 1&9 Truck southbound towards Newark, Route 7 and I-280.

Local Traffic for Jersey City

 Stay to the middle to take Route 139 Upper Roadway and follow signs to Kennedy Boulevard/Jersey City, to best access many local Jersey City locations and other points north (Secaucus).

Kearny Ramp Detour

 Motorists looking to take the Pulaski Skyway northbound from the Kearny ramp will be directed to take Adams Street

 Turn left onto 2nd Street

 Turn right onto Central Avenue

 Cross over Routes 1&9 Truck

 Take the ramp onto Route 1&9 Truck northbound

 Follow Routes 1&9 Truck northbound to the intersection of Route 7, Route 139, and Routes 1&9 in Jersey City.

