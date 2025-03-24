KHS REACH club donates $900 to school affected by Calif. wildfires

One Kearny club is doing its part to help those affected by the horrible wildfires that destroyed so much of Southern California recently.

REACH — or Responsible Educated Adolescents Can Help — is run by Laurie Keim and Nat Viso, both English teachers at Kearny High School. After hearing of the loss experienced by students and teachers in California after the recent fires, the club wanted to help in any way possible.

In a REACH-sponsored fundraising event, Kearny High School students and staff worked together to raise funds to directly send to a school in California devastated by the recent fires.

They identified Canyon Elementary School, which is educating and integrating students and families whose homes or schools were lost or damaged in the Palisades fires. They were able send $900 directly to Canyon Elementary’s Booster Club, which will go toward helping some of the 700 students who were displaced.

“It is wonderful to see East Coast students helping their West Coast peers,” Kearny HS Principal Curtis Brack said. “We wish them all the best.”

Principal Nicole Sheard said: “Canyon Charter School is extremely grateful for the inspiring efforts of the teachers and students at Kearny High School and thank them for their kindness and generosity as we continue our educational goals.”

