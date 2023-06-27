Santana, Doyle announce mayoral candidacies within 30 minutes of each other

Kearny Councilmembers Carol Jean Doyle and Peter Santana both wasted little time announcing their candidacies to replace former Mayor Alberto G. Santos as Kearny’s leader.

Santana posted his announcement shortly after 3 p.m. today on social media and then Doyle followed just 30 minutes later.



Santana represents the town’s Second Ward and has done so since 2017.

“To my fellow residents of the Town of Kearny, after hearing from many of you and after, most importantly, discussing it with my family, I will be a candidate for mayor,” Santana said. “It has always been my intention to make this announcement after Mayor Alberto Santos vacated the mayoral seat. I have always supported him as mayor and Democratic Party leader.

“Working alongside him it is clear that he has always been engaged in the best interest of Kearny. Mayor Santos has earned the courtesy for us to let him move on to this next step and most deserved new chapter in his life.

“However, since the news broke in March of this year of the submission of his name for a judgeship, there has been constant speculation as to who should be the next mayor. This is a broad and diverse community, there are many qualified individuals, the Council included, who are well suited to represent the town as a whole. Not only am I one of them, but I believe I am uniquely qualified to do so. I look forward to talking more about this as we move forward, let’s keep Kearny strong.”



Doyle, who has represented the Third Ward since 1996, had a message that was similarly upbeat and positive.

“For more than 50 years, since I was a young woman beginning my family, I have always prided myself on being civic-minded,” Doyle said. “Whether it is through the Woman’s Club of Arlington, being present for my children as they grew up, putting together a senior citizens picnic, cleaning up the Passaic River, and more things that I could go on for a long time listing, everything I ever did — and continue to do — was the betterment of the people of the Town of Kearny. And I believe in many ways, I have left an strong impact on our wonderful town.

“In 1996, I was fortunate to run for and win a seat on Kearny’s Town Council. My father-in-law, Norman Doyle Sr., had it in his blood. And in so many ways, it was his magnificent influence that translated into my desire to take my journey of service to new heights as an elected official.

“Because of his influence, I truly believe I have been an example of selfless dedication — never really wanting to seek the limelight, but being there in the shadows, so that others could succeed and prosper. I’ve always said doing things for the praise and glory means you’re doing it for the wrong reasons, but doing things for the betterment others and keeping quiet about it means the most.

“And yes, while I am being very public right now, I have never done anything for me. I have, however, always done everything for you.

“I raised my family here, watching my daughter become a successful County Prosecutor after law school. My son proudly works for the school system and is very dedicated to his craft. And my late husband, Norman Doyle Jr., served as town municipal judge and town attorney for many years, in addition to his own private practice.

“As I look at the journey I took to get here, I know it all started with a simple meeting with a few friends who believed I would be a good councilwoman. Never did I dream it would last for 27+ years. And it is for all of these reasons combined that I announce today my candidacy, today, for Mayor of the Town of Kearny.

“This will bring my career full circle. And it is something I think I have earned — and must do. And as I stand here today, I pledge not to make a career of this. In fact, it is my hope to finish the term of our former mayor, Alberto Santos, who has served our town with distinction, class and honor. I want to see his term to conclusion before I head off into my golden years. And I want to do all it takes to continue to build on the wonderful legacy Mayor Santos leaves us.

“Our diverse town continues to prosper in so many ways. I ask you to join me for the next 2½ years — no less, no more — to allow the great things that have happened over the last few decades to continue to happen and to continue to make this the great town we all care for and love so much.”

Please check back for more on this developing story.

