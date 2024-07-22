National Night Out festivities in Kearny set

The Kearny Police Department hosts its annual National Night Out festivities Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. along Belgrove Drive between Afton Street and Bergen Avenue. In conjunction with the Community Oriented Policing unit and PBA No 21, attendees should expect presentations from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, the Kearny Fire Department, Hudson County Sheriff’s office, the NJSP chopper, the FBI and others.
There will be balloons for kids, with ice cream, video games, a bounce house, music and more.
The 2023 champion Kearny PD softball team will host the Kearny Fire Department in the annual softball game. All residents are invited to attend.
