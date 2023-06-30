Melham & Co. have a huge summer planned for Belleville

A summer that is full of free family-friendly fun will begin with a bang in town.

Belleville Fireworks 2023, presented by Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council, will kick off the celebration on Monday, July 3.

The festivities will begin at Belleville Municipal Stadium at 6 p.m., with face painting for kids, clowns, rides and food trucks. Music will be provided by DJ Lady Star.

The night will be capped, of course, by the annual fireworks spectacular that will light up the summer sky.

But it doesn’t stop there. The township invites you to stretch your body and mind Tuesday, July 4, with Yoga in the Park.

Led by Prema Michelle Petersen, the warm-up session at Belleville Park at 343 Belleville Ave. will begin at 9:45 a.m. The yoga session begins at 10 a.m.

Independence Day will also be a moment for Belleville to pause and pay homage to those who fought to win our country’s freedom. A ceremony will be held to honor the more than 60 Revolutionary War soldiers buried near the historic Dutch Reformed Church.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the site at the corner of Rutgers and Main streets.



Melham and the Township Council invite you to grab a lawn chair and head on over to Belleville High School for the launch of the free Summer Concert Series. The Infernos will have you up and dancing when the band kicks off the concert series Thursday, July 13.

A variety of bands playing a mix of music will perform each Thursday through the end of summer. Concert-goers are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m., with the music scheduled to start at 7.

The series will conclude with the rowdy country hits of Big Hix on Aug. 31, followed by a fireworks show.

Melham and the Council also invite residents to enjoy the return of Movies at Dusk, an annual series has quickly becoming a favorite in Belleville for the way it recreates the old-time drive-in movie feel.

“Super Mario” and “Brothers” will be shown during the first Movies at Dusk night at Belleville High School. Residents are asked to gather at 7:30 p.m., with films starting at 8 p.m.

“Top Gun” and “Maverick” will be on the bill for the other Movies at Dusk showing, on Aug. 30.

Check the Township of Belleville’s website for more details on all the family-friendly festivities.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

