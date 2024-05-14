Obituaries for May 15, 2024

Mary Funk

Mary Funk, a long-time former resident of Kearny, died May 11, 2024 in Pittstown.

Mary was born Jan. 31, 1936 to John and Bridget Devers Mcloughlin, in New York City.

Mary enjoyed gardening, crocheting and social media games.

She is survived by her five daughters: Maureen Monahan, Melissa Parrish, Melanie Ryan, Meryl Green and Monica Shilay (Kenny); her grandchildren Jennifer Trinkley (Bryan), Krystle Siegfried, Charles Love (Samantha), Joseph Ryan, Kenny Green (Aspen) Kody Green, Thomas York (Emily), Jeff York (Melissa), Ryan Pugliese (Frankie) and Amanda Shilay; great-grandchildren Alex, Bryan, Will, Eddie, Axe, Jason, Kara, Aerie, Jacob, Charlotte with another on the way.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward Funk (1995), sons-in-law Albert Adams, Wayne Parrish, Mike Ryan and grandsons Albert, Shawn and Danny Adams.

Services under the direction of Palm Mortuary, Las Vegas. Memorial Mass to take place at a later date in New Jersey

Vidal Lopez

Vidal Lopez died May 9, 2024.

He was 91.

Born in Puerto Rico, he lived in Newark before moving to Kearny 39 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Vidal owned several businesses during his lifetime and was involved with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce associated with Essex County. He was also a machine operator having worked for Marshall Clark Co.

Beloved husband of Nelida, he was the father of Edward (wife Jacqueline), Jose A., Alexis, Jose V., Rosemarie and Tyron. Brother of Estervina Cruz and many other siblings, he is also survived by his grandchildren Brandon, Alycia, Joey, Micheal, Bipop, Emit and Victor along with his great-grandchild Leliani.

Ronald J. Kelly

Ronald J. Kelly died May 7, 2024.

He was 65.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Ron was retired from Amtrak Railroad. He was an active sponsor and member of AA. Ron had helped many people during his recovery.

Beloved husband of Tina (nee D’Angelo) and father of Eric and the late Ashlee, he was the brother of Joseph Kelly, Maureen Gilmore (Gene), Lawrence Kelly (Alice), Kathleen Earl (Thomas), Sharon Mathewson (Michael), Colin Kelly (Kathleen), Frederick Kelly (Bridget) and the late Stephen and Eugene. He was also the brother-in-law of the late Anne and Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation.

