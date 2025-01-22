Area news briefs

Annual Four Chaplains Mass upcoming

St. Stephen’s Church hosts the annual Four Chaplains Mass — or, the Father Washington Mass — Sunday, Feb. 2 at the noon Mass. The celebrant is the Most Rev. Michael Saporito, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark and the former longtime pastor of St. Helen’s Church, Westfield. The public is invited to attend this moving celebration.

WCA’s EMD hosting local cuisine night

The Evening Membership Division of the Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts a community cuisine night featuring food from local restaurants March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Henrietta Benstead, 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny. Anthony Duke Claus will provide entertainment. The cost is $40 per person. For more details or to reserve a spot, call Debbie at (201) 970-2435 or Kathy at (201) 341-5145.

MVC mobile unit returns to Kearny in March

The mobile MVC unit returns to Kearny Monday, March 3 through March 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day outside Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave. Services will include registration renewal, initial driver’s permits, non-driver IDs and duplicate titles and registrations. Appointments are required and may be made at telegov.njportal.com/njmvcmobileunit.

Project Graduation hosting tricky tray & fashion show

The Kearny High School PTA and Project Graduation committee hosts a tricky tray and fashion show Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Kearny High School. General admission is $20 and senior citizens, students and children pay $10. Those interested in attending may register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_09_zETZPyYGwc_PZRoMCoSVX4RarqnaRw49pSACijzDmpQ/viewform.

Project Graduation hosting fundraising casino trip

Kearny Project Graduation hosts a fundraiser bus trip to Wind Creek Casino Sunday, Feb. 16. A bus leaves from the Kearny Bank on Kearny Avenue at 9 a.m. with return by 7 p.m. The cost is $45 and includes $25 in casino play. Coffee will be served at 8:45 a.m. Attendees are asked not to park in the bank’s lot. Checks may be sent to KHS, 336 Devon St., Kearny, N.J. 07032. Send payments to $kearnyprojectgrad on Cashapp or @Kearny-ProjectGrad on Venmo.

Kearny UNICO hosting casino bus trip fundraiser

Kearny UNICO sponsors a fundraising bus trip to Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sunday, Feb. 2. The trip will leave from American Legion Post 99 on Belgrove Drive in Kearny at 9 a.m. Prior to departure coffee and” will be served to all guests going on the trip. Trip proceeds the trip will benefit the chapter’s Scholarship Fund and other charitable activities.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

Food pantry available second Saturday each month at Belleville church

Wesley Methodist Church and Gosen Church at 225 Washington Ave., Belleville, opens its food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Donations of non-perishable food are being accepted, including canned goods, pancake mix and syrup, hygiene items, paper towels and toilet paper, instant coffee, oatmeal, bottled juice, individual snacks, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jelly and mac and cheese. For more information, contact Dana (201) 706-1104 (English) or Pastor Michael (551) 399-9931 (Español.) Patrons from all communities are welcome. ID is not required.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...