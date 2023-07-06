Franklin School in Kearny names 4th MP honor students

Yvonne Cali, principal of Kearny’s Franklin School, presents the school’s fourth marking period honor students:
2022-2023 Presidential Award Winners: Michael Clark, Ester Glanzmann Cerqueira, Paul Torres
Perfect Attendance 2022-2023: Ayla Alves, Edison Azcona Duran, Maximiliano Delgado Vallejo, Gia Fucilli, Aaliyah Giraud, Pedro Grinan, Alexander Horruitiner Gonzalez, Matangi Jani, Javier Moreira Ferrin, Emma Orellana Cruz, Emma Polanco, Sophia San Martin, Vani Sharma, Leo Valderrama, Jorge Valverde
6th Grade, Principal’s Honors: Isabella Barrantes, Michael Clark, Joselyn Espinoza Morquecho, Ester Glanzmann Cerqueira, Aditi Jani, Joshua Konopka, Chloe Lin, Noushin Mahmud, Katherine Marrero, Liza Savytska, Paul Torres, Joe Yang
6th Grade, Honors: Camila Cabrera Adames, Justin Canales, Emiliano Castellanos, Kate Cordova Velez, Lysander Di Lorenzo Nunez, Kal-El Espinoza, Christopher Fernandez, Samuel Garcia Ojeda, Pedro Grinan, Nathan Lara, Jessenia Reyes, Shirley Rojas Ullauri, Janiya Salazar, Steven Speranza, Ryan Tenesaca, Angelo Ureta, Maria Zapata Calle
5th Grade, Principal’s Honors: Isabelle Almonte, Daniel Cooke, Jade Hernandez, Mason How Chung, Scarlet Jaramillo, Omayra Juarez, Dylan Marin Jimenez, Joseph Montoro, Gabriela Moreno Valdez, Daniel Ribeiro, Shannon Ryan, Jeremay Santos De Freitas, Mia Torres, Valeria Vargas
5th Grade, Honors: Gianni Abanto, Gabbriella Acevedo, Sophia Balseca, Laura Boni Do Vale, Zineb Boumia, Rayyan Bourquia, Adriana Cruz, Mason Da Costa Rowling, Benjamin Davila Rivera, Jada DeJesus, Jean Delanoe, Maria De Oliveira Vieira, Camila Dominguez, Nathan Gonzalez, Gabriela Goya Garcia, Camille Kopp, Maliah Mataro, Brielle Mora Pineda, Lismel Nunez Diaz, Amayiah Oliva, Damian Pagan Campos, Samir Pardo, Lucas Paz, Maria Peixoto Valada, Jillian Platero, Nicholas Platero, Anneliese Ramos, Isabelly Ribeiro De Paula, Kevin Reis, Camilla Silva, Bryan Toledo, Emily Tom, Wilson Vega, Liliana Ventoso
4th Grade, Principal’s Honors: Mateo Alvarado Cedeno, Anthony Andrade, Marcus Cerqueira Castromil Filho, Alexandra DaSilva, Leslie Fuentes Perez, Arthur Glanzmann Cerqueira, Penelope Lewczuk, Brizydes Martinez Hernandez, Jazilyn Montilla, Myles Morales, Daniel Ribeiro, George Rosaly, Louis Silva, Samantha Vazquez, Madison Velazquez, Yihuan Zhuang
4th Grade, Honors: Mia Acevedo, Victoria Alves Farias, Brian Brandao, Mackenzie Carrasco, Cataleya Castro Ruiz, Bryant Cirelli, Jorge Cortes, Kamila Criollo, Aiden Cruz, Brandon Delgado, Estefano Delgado Vallejo, Helen Escobar Acosta, Caroline Gonzalez, Olivia Hipolito, Julissa Huanacaya, Yanati Ixcoy Shivir, Kalel Izquierdo, Luna Lopes, Sophia Lopez, Aliyah Lorenzo, Audrey Lugo, Maria Clara Martins Laignier, Chloe Martinez, Luciano Mejia Ortega, Lucas Mercado, Reyna Montesinos, Ellena Neto, Andrew Oriondo, Isabella Osorio, Olivia Pacheco, Daniela Payano, Adriana Quila Quinde, Valentina Ribeiro, Ayden Rodriguez, Suzivette Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rubi Reyes, Alanis Sampaio, Alexander Sanchez-Morales, Jae Silva, Emma Traqueia, Lucas Zanandrea
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.