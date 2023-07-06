Two rising KHS seniors attend Girl’s Career Institute at Rutgers

The Woman’s Club of Arlington has a long history of sponsoring outstanding high school female juniors for attendance at Girl’s Career Institute (GCI) — and this year is no different. This year’s delegates sponsored by the Arlington Club were Maeve Weber and Rayvn Mejias, of Kearny High School.

This annual event at Douglass Residential College on the campus of Rutgers University is sponsored by the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Each girl is an excellent representative, organizers say. Weber has an impressive list of extracurricular activities addition to her academic position at the top of the class. An avid athlete, she is a member of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society. Next year, she will be the president of the 2024 senior class. She is also an ambassador Girl Scout having earned the Scouting Bronze and Silver awards. Weber is also involved in an array of community volunteer activities.

Mejias is also at the top of her class wth an extensive list of extracurricular activities. She is a member of the Science League, the Kearny Teen Coalition and Health Occupations of America and has been inducted into the National Honor Society. She is presently secretary of the Student Government Association and will be the SGA president for 2024. She is an active member of the school’s medical program and currently attends an externship at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Both girls say they found GCI to be rewarding. The four day mini-college experience gave them the opportunity to sample college life. They learned about career choices from women working in a variety of professions, trades and academic disciplines. They also had the opportunity to network with other delegates from all over New Jersey.

