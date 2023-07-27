Lyndhurst police charge Kearny man with shoplifting: Auteri

A Kearny man who Lyndhurst police say shoplifted from one Valley Brook Avenue store was in for a rude awakening after he attempted to duck into yet another store moments later, the Lyndhurst Police Department Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

On Saturday, July 22, at around 2 p.m., 58-year-old Paul Spana reportedly stole $155 worth of laundry detergent from a Walgreens store on the 400 block of Valley Brook. He was seen leaving with a reusable shopping bag with various items as he fled the original scene, according to Auteri.

Then not too long after that, Officer Robert Litterio caught Spana putting the bag inside a silver-colored SUV before fleeing. Again, not too much later, Lt. Nick Coviello observed Spana entering another store to attempt to avoid apprehension.

But that failed — and Coviello took the man into custody.

A search incident to arrest recovered a crack pipe and suspected cocaine residue.

Spana was charged with shoplifting and possession of a crack pipe. And, because he was wanted on a Hudson County Warrant, he was remanded to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack and then later transferred to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, where as of July 27, he remained on remand.

