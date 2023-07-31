Lyndhurst’s Frank’s GMC wins 2022 Dealer of the Year award

General Motors has recognized Frank’s GMC in Lyndhurst with the 2022 GMC Dealer of the Year award for outstanding performance in the last calendar year.

The program annually honors the top 1% of GMC dealers across the country for their performance in sales and their ability to provide exceptional customer experience. This award is the most prestigious honor General Motors presents to its dealers and puts Frank’s GMC in an elite class of only 22 GMC retailers nationwide to meet the stringent Dealer of the Year qualifications.

“We are elevating everything we do at Buick and GMC,” Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, said. “And our Dealer of the Year winners represent a group of industry leaders that are helping us to make tremendous gains in sales, market share and customer experience. We are proud to celebrate those dealers who have risen to every challenge of the past year to prove that they are the best of the best. We sincerely appreciate and applaud the entire dealership team.”

“At Frank’s GMC, our focus has been to ensure a world-class, premium customer experience and win customers for life,” Frank M. Pezzolla, owner and general manager at Frank’s, said. “This award is a testament to the entire team’s dedication to fostering those customer relationships and ensuring that the customer is at the center of everything we do. The team has worked incredibly hard to not only hit objectives but exceed expectations. We are proud of what our team has accomplished and are thrilled to be recognized with a Dealer of the Year award.”

Frank’s has operated in Lyndhurst for over 90 years. The business was started by Frank Pezzolla Sr. in 1936 and is currently owned and operated by his son, Frank Pezzolla Jr. along with his three sons, Frank M. Joseph and Michael and his niece Wendy LaCorte.

Frank Sr. instilled in his family his dedication, honesty and strong work ethic which is apparent to all who walk through the door. Frank’s is honored to be named 2022 GMC Dealer of the Year, a prestigious award which is difficult to attain. Less than 1% of GMC dealers achieve this recognition.

