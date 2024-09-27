WHATCo wins Perry Award for Outstanding Production of Original Play

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company took home the award for “Outstanding Production of an Original Play” at the 2024 NJACT Perry Awards handed out by the New Jersey Association of Community Theaters.

Awards are given for outstanding achievements in New Jersey community theater.

WHATCo board member, local playwright and Harrison resident Allyssa Hynes was feted for writing and direction of “Deadly Dessert Championship” along with co-producers Brandi-Leigh Miller and Amanda-Castro Conroy.

“I’m so honored to have brought this award home to WHATCo, and equally grateful for the killer cast, crew and all the people who made it possible,” Hynes said.

The production was this year’s Mystery Murder Dinner Theater that serves as an annual fundraiser for WHATCo.

The theater also received a second nomination in the original play category for its 2024 One Acts Festival;it was also nominated in the categories of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play (Anthony Cornatzer, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”); Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Dylan Myers, “Deadly Dessert Championship”); and Outstanding Properties in a Play (“Puffs”).

At the beginning of each season, NJACT member theaters submit shows for award consideration. Two NJACT reviewers attend each production, evaluate all on-stage aspects of the performance and provide separate numerical scores for over 50 different criteria across 10 different review categories.

More than 200 shows produced by theater companies around the state are submitted each year, which require over 400 reviews by trained NJACT volunteers.

NJACT bestows Perry Awards in 33 performance and technical categories based on NJACT reviewer scores. Candidates with the top seven scorers in each category are considered nominees. The nominee with the highest score in each category receives the Perry Award.

For a complete list of nominees and winners, visit njact.org/2024-winners

West Hudson Arts & Theater Company is the only NJACT member theatre from Hudson County.

For more information on WHATCo, visit www.whatco.org. Follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

