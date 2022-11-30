Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries

Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said.
Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
The resident confronted him and was allegedly pushed and wrestled to the ground before fleeing.
Proceeds along with personal items — including a laptop computer — were recovered.
Police later apprehended Rivera in a Washington Avenue apartment building where he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary to auto, burglary to a structure and robbery.
He was transported to Essex County Jail, pending court.
“Thefts from motor vehicles has been problematic throughout the state,” Police Director Al Petracco said. “This particular incident led to robbery charges for assaulting the victim. The victim could have been seriously injured we discourage anyone from confronting criminals.”
Meanwhile, the department’s chief continues to warn resents about leaving vehicles unlocked.
“Every vehicle was unlocked, which makes the crime tempting,” Chief Thomas Strumolo said. “We are fortunate to recover most of the stolen proceeds; however, many victims are not so lucky.”
It is unclear just how many vehicles were entered. Police continue to investigate.
