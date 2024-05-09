Nutley PD seeks community input for reaccreditation

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will examine all aspects of the Nutley Police Department, its policies, procedures, management, operations and support services on Tuesday, May 21, Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

“Verification by the team that the Nutley Police Department meets the commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Strumolo said.

As part of this final, on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email.

The public may call (973) 284-4914 on Tuesday May 21, 2024 between 10 and 11 a.m. Email comments may be sent to rschwarz@nutleypd.com.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Contact Det. Sgt. Richard Schwarz for more information.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Nutley Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 N., Suite 12, Marlton, N.J. 08053.

The Nutley Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Strumolo said.

The accreditation program director of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J Delgado.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” Delgado said. “Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

