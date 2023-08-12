Former Kearny Councilwoman Barbara Cifelli-Sherry has died

Barbara Cifelli-Sherry, who for decades served the public in many capacities, including as an elected official — as a Second Ward councilwoman, a trustee on the Board of Education and as a deputy mayor, all in Kearny — died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The brother of Hudson County Commissioner Albert Cifelli, she was 80.

Please check back for updates.

