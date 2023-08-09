Obituary — Carlos Saraiva Birrento

Carlos Saraiva Birrento
Carlos Saraiva Birrento, “Tinoco,” 86, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack. He was born in Samora Correia, Benavente, Portugal, and came to the United States in 1967, resided in Newark before settling in Kearny over 50 years ago.
Carlos was a soldier stationed in Goa, India, from April 12, 1958 until May 27, 1961. Then he was a merchant mechanic based in Holland where he traveled the world. Carlos was the Owner of C & C Truck Leasing, Inc. Gas Station/Auto Repair, and Club C & C on Harrison Avenue in Kearny, for over 30 years, retiring five years ago. He was a member of the Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny as well as the Lar dos Leoes Club of New Jersey.
The beloved husband of Maria da Conceicao Fernandes Ferreira Birrento, he was the devoted and loving father of Ema Birrento and Carlos Birrento and their spouses Joao Faria Godinho and Susan De Rosa Birrento; cherished grandfather of D’nuno, Dominic, Julian and Luciana Olivia; dear brother of Manuel Saraiva Birrento, Maria Ema Saraiva Birrento. Tinoco was predeceased by six brothers and survived by many dear relatives and friends.
Visitation for Carlos will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services, 138 Davis Ave., at Bergen Avenue, Kearny. Interment will be in the Cemetery of Samora Correia, Samora Correia, Benavente, Portugal.
