NA’s summer concert series comes to a successful close

North Arlington’s Summer Concert on Aug. 8 hit all the right notes, featuring “The Reagans 80s vs. 90s Show.”

The band rocked the stage in their authentic 80s and 90s attire and a lineup of hits that defined two distinct eras of awesome music. Residents and visitors turned out in record numbers, embracing the theme with retro outfits. The concert took place at the brand-new bandshell at Riverside County Park. Food trucks, including Mr. Softee provided refreshments for the event.

This was the fourth concert of the summer series which kicked-off a joint effort between Bergen County and the borough.

The series began July 6 with The Launch, a well-known Boston, Styx and Queen tribute band.

The second concert took place July 11 with The Del-Satins, a Doo-Wop band.

A July 25 concert, which featured the music of Earth, Wind and Fire, was cancelled due to weather and will hopefully be rescheduled by the county executive.

“North Arlington’s summer concerts are just one way to continue our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our residents,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “It’s a true celebration of community spirit. It has been a great summer in town; so many residents came out to enjoy music under the stars.”

