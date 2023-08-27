Lyndhurst mourns loss of former chief and current county fire marshal Bryan Hennig

The Township of Lyndhurst, the Lyndhurst Fire Department and the Bergen County Fire Marshal’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its.

Bryan R. Hennig, 62, died peacefully surrounded by his brother-in-law and sister Barbara and Steven Sparta at Saturday morning, Aug. 26, at his home in Lyndhurst after a fierce, five-week battle with liver cancer, Paul F. Haggerty, the Lyndhurst first assistant fire chief and deputy fire commissioner and police department lieutenant, announced.

Hennig had a storied career with the Lyndhurst FD.

He first joined the department on June 2, 1981 and was made chief of the department on May 21, 1994. He has served as a Bergen County fire marshal since 2005 was the president of the NJ and NY Volunteer Firefighters Association at the time of his death, a position he undertook just two months ago, Haggerty says.

He was also a deputy county mutual fire aid coordinator.

“Today is a dark day in the Township of Lyndhurst and in the Bergen County fire service community,” Haggerty said. “Bryan’s passing leaves a large void in not only the Lyndhurst FD, but the entire County of Bergen and beyond, as Bryan brought so much to the fire service. Bryan’s character and professionalism is something all should aspire to exhibit within public safety.”

Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso was devastated over Hennig’s loss, echoing Haggerty’s statements, affirming “Chief Hennig’s selfless service to the township and the fire service community is what exemplifies a true leader and public servant. This is a terrible loss too soon for our residents and those residing within the county and the state.”

Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III says Hennig was so much more than just a valued colleague in the fire service.

“On behalf of the County of Bergen, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of County Fire Marshal Bryan Hennig, a dedicated public servant and a cherished member of our community,” Tedesco said. “Bryan Hennig’s journey of service began with his role as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Lyndhurst where he proudly served as chief. It was during this time that I first came to know Bryan, as he tirelessly dedicated himself to the safety and well-being of his community.

“Bryan’s unwavering commitment to Bergen County spanned nearly two decades. For 18 years, Chief Hennig played a pivotal role at the Law and Public Safety Institute. He started as a fire instructor, molding the next generation of firefighters with his knowledge and passion. After being elected County Executive, I had the pleasure of working closely with Chief Hennig and promoted him to the role of County Fire Marshal, where he served for his final nine years with the same unwavering dedication.

“But Bryan was more than just a colleague; he was a dear friend to everyone in the fire service. His influence reached beyond the professional realm, leaving an indelible mark on the careers and lives of those he touched.

“Today, as we mourn his passing, we recognize the profound loss felt by his loved ones, his fire family and the entire Bergen County community. Bryan Hennig’s legacy of service, his camaraderie and his unwavering dedication will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Details about Hennig’s arrangements, which have been entrusted to the Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, may be found by clicking here.

