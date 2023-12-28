NA’s annual reorganization meeting set for next week

North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti and the Borough Council invite residents to attend the government’s annual Reorganization Meeting on Friday, Jan. 5.
The public meeting – required under law –takes place at 6 p.m. at Veterans Middle School Gymnasium, 191 Rutherford Place.
The oath of office will be administered to Council President Mario Karcic and Councilwoman Donna Bocchino, professional appointments will be made to emergency services and volunteers will be named to vacancies on the borough’s boards and commissions.
Borough officials will also discuss plans and initiatives for 2024.
“Our annual reorganization meeting is a terrific opportunity for residents to engage with local government leaders and witness the swearing-in of elected officials,” Pronti said. “I encourage community members to attend, learn what is planned for the coming year and participate in this important annual ritual as we celebrate the new year.”
