Nutley hosting blood drive in August

The Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health has partnered with Vitalant Blood Services of New Jersey to conduct community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., at 149 Chestnut St. (the Public Affairs office).
Although walk-ins are accepted, appointments are suggested and will be taken before walk-ins. All safety precautions will be in place to ensure the well-being of all donors and technicians. Please do not donate if you are sick or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Masks are optional. Donors must be between the ages of 16 and 76, weigh over 110 lbs and be in generally good health.
Donors should bring a photo ID, eat before donating and drink plenty of water.
New Jersey on a whole is experiencing critically low donation numbers, especially during the COVID_19 pandemic. There is an urgent need for type O-, O+ and B- blood, but all types are welcome and needed.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.cbsblood.org or call (877) 258-4825
