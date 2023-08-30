Featured Kearny News

Kearny UNICO supports Salvation Army’s back-to-school efforts

30 August 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Members of the Kearny Chapter of UNICO, from left, Lou Pandolfi, JoAnn Mitchell, chapter President Annamarie Latushko, Dennis Latushko, Mark Marinelli and Celeste Pandolfi, recently participated in the Salvation Army’s Back to School Event along with other local service clubs and organizations. Chapter members assisted with the distribution of school supplies and uniforms. Kearny chapter members also assisted with carnival games and a prize table at the event. Annamarie Latushko also presented Salvation Army leader Lt. Emily Kumar with a donation to help provide students with additionally needed school supplies and uniforms for the upcoming academic year.

