Meet the 2025 WH St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorees at special event

The United Irish Associations of West Hudson will introduce the 2025 parade honorees — Grand Marshal Mark Wiggins, owner of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny; and Deputy Marshals Donna Boccino, North Arlington councilwoman and Mark Mara of Kearny — at an event called “Shamrocktober” Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Scots-American Club, 40 Patterson St., Kearny.

The $20 tickets include light refreshments and music by Daddy O’Pocketfull. A cash bar will be available.

For more information, call Pat O’Donnell at (201) 927-4127.

