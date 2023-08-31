KPD: Serial shoplifter said she’d kill herself if she got arrested

On Aug. 27, Officers Sean King and Jordan Miranda were dispatched to the Target store on a report of a habitual shoplifter being there concealing items. Loss prevention said they have attempted to detain the suspect in the past, but she would always flee, the Kearny PD said.
The suspect — Gloria Flores, 59, of Belleville — reportedly passed all points of sale with her selection of free items and began to flee (again), running westwardly.
But, fortunately, officers caught up to her and ordered her to stop. Shockingly and surprisingly, however, she resisted. In fact, she fought with officers and said she would kill herself if she were to be arrested.
After a brief struggle, she was secured in handcuffs — yeah, it’s not over yet — however, then she began kicking officers.
A search incident to the arrest yielded multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a pair of scissors.
Loss prevention pursued charges, since in this shoplifting trip alone, the woman took $572.07 worth of merchandise.
After being medically cleared, at KPD HQ Flores was charged with robbery, aggravated assault on a cop, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was also found to be a wanted person, with an NCIC entry originating in Lakewood, Ohio.
She was remanded to the Hudson County Jail — though it is not immediately known whether she’s be extradited to Ohio.
