Suarez: Kearny man arrested in Puerto Rico, charged with sex crimes against girl, 14

A Kearny fugitive from justice accused of sexually assaulting a then 14-year-old girl more than a year ago, also in Kearny, has been arrested by federal authorities in Puerto Rico on numerous sex crime charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Jose Alfredo Garcia, 31, of Kearny, was arrested at approximately 7:50 p.m. in San German, Puerto Rico, by members of the United States Marshals Service-District of Puerto Rico Violent Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Garcia was sought for reportedly sexually assaulting the 14-year-old victim Dec. 20, 2021.

Following an investigation, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit charged Garcia with sexual assault, a second-degree crime; a separate sexual assault violation, luring/enticing a child, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

Garcia is being detained at the Metropolitan Jail No. 705 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, as a fugitive from justice, pending extradition to Jersey.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Kearny Police Department, the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Service of Puerto Rico Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Puerto Rico Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at (201) 915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

