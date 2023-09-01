Several Sept. 11 remembrances scheduled locally

These are the local Sept. 11, 2001, remembrances we’re aware of at this point.

 Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11 Memorial, West Orange, that will mark the 22nd anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. It will be streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at 8 a.m.

 The Boy Scouts of Troop 305, Kearny, will place American flags on the property of St. Stephen’s Church, near Kearny and Washington avenues, Kearny, on Sept. 7, in remembrance of those lost Sept. 11, 2001. There is no formal program otherwise in Kearny.

 The Borough of North Arlington will host a brief remembrance at Zadroga Field, Schuyler Avenue, on Sept. 11, to mark the 22nd anniversary. Zadroga Field is named after James Zadroga, a retired NYPD detective from North Arlington, who died from respiratory complications five years after the terror attacks.

 The Township of Belleville — Mayor Michael A. Melham, the Town Council and the Police and Fire departments — host a solemn remembrance at 11 a.m., at Belleville 9-11 Park, at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Chestnut Street.

 The Township of Lyndhurst hosts solemn tribute in remembrance of the terror attacks at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 monument at Lyndhurst Town Park, Delafield Avenue. Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso invites the public to attend and says Assemblyman Gary Schaer will speak at the event.

 Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco will host a remembrance ceremony for victims of Sept. 11, 2001 on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at the 9/11 monument site in front of Nutley Township Hall. Residents are invited to join township officials, victims’ families, friends and clergy in remembering those who perished that day. Among those lost were three Nutley residents, Lt. Robert Cirri, Frank LaLama and Dorota Kopiscko. “For a time after that horrible day, a common phrase was ‘Never Forget,’ Petracco said. “Unfortunately, some have gotten away from that in their day-to-day lives. So I think our ceremony is more relevant than ever this year. Nutley will continue to ‘Never Forget’ and this is one way of showing that.” Nutley residents are asked to display a lighted candle on their front porch or an electric candle in a window between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 11th. Residents are also encouraged to display an American flag in front of their homes to show united support against the war on terrorism.

