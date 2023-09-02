Nutley police advisory — cops see uptick in car break-ins

The Nutley Police Department advises residents of a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicle.
Public Safety Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo say as a result, the Nutley PD has added additional patrols.
Strumolo says Hampton, Whitford, Walnut, Highfield, Satterthwaite and Nairn were targeted over the early morning hours of Sept. 2. He says it appears at least two suspects were trying door handles and stole various items from unlocked vehicles between 1 and 4 a.m.
“These thieves are opportunists,” Petracco said “If a car is unlocked and there is something worth taking, they will certainly do so. We have noticed on surveillance that when they try a door handle that is locked, they move along. We may be able to discourage them if every vehicle they attempt is locked. If you see suspicious activity, please call police and do not confront the actors.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.