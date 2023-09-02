Nutley police advisory — cops see uptick in car break-ins

The Nutley Police Department advises residents of a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicle.

Public Safety Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo say as a result, the Nutley PD has added additional patrols.

Strumolo says Hampton, Whitford, Walnut, Highfield, Satterthwaite and Nairn were targeted over the early morning hours of Sept. 2. He says it appears at least two suspects were trying door handles and stole various items from unlocked vehicles between 1 and 4 a.m.

“These thieves are opportunists,” Petracco said “If a car is unlocked and there is something worth taking, they will certainly do so. We have noticed on surveillance that when they try a door handle that is locked, they move along. We may be able to discourage them if every vehicle they attempt is locked. If you see suspicious activity, please call police and do not confront the actors.”

