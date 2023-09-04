Delays possible beginning tomorrow on Washington Avenue in Nutley & Belleville

Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli would like to notify residents of an upcoming New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) roadway project that may impact township residents.

The project limits are Washington Avenue (Route 7) from Mill Street (CR 672) in Belleville to Park Avenue (CR 646) in Nutley.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, NJDOT’s contractor will begin performing preliminary survey and layout work, installing project signage and traffic control devices and equipment mobilization. This work is weather dependent. If traveling within the project limits on Washington Avenue, please expect possible single lane closures and shoulder/on street parking closures.

For more information or questions on this project, contact Meredith Hammond, regional coordinator for NJDOT’s Office of Community and Constituent Relations, at (609) 963-1982.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the mayor’s office at (973) 284-4958.

The Observer thanks Mayor Scarpelli for always informing this newspaper’s readers when such projects occur.

