LPD: Detective solves August shoplifting case

Patience paid off in this shoplifting case that dates back to the summer.

According to Lyndhurst Police Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri:

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at 2:07 p.m., a business on the 500 block of New York Avenue reported an unknown man fled the store with multiple packages of energy drinks with a combined retail value of approximately $50. Det. Michael Giangeruso was able to secure a photo of the suspect after reviewing surveillance video. A photo of the suspect was broadcasted over the LPD social media platforms and Det. Giangeruso, with help from several callers, was eventually able to identify the suspect as David Mena, 46, of Lyndhurst.

A warrant was issued for Mena’s arrest and attempts to located him went unsuccessful until Det. Giangeruso received a call Jan. 8 reporting there was a man walking along Ridge Road who matched the description of the suspect from the photo posted on social media back in August.

Shortly thereafter, Det. Giangeruso, along with Det. Steve Batista and Officers Angela Batista and Vincent Dorio, located Mena near the Kingsland Train Station on Ridge Road. Mena was positively identified at that time and placed under arrest.

Mena was also in possession of items were ultimately determined to have been stolen just prior to his arrest from a business in the 400 block of Lewandowski Street. The retail value of the items, which also consisted of energy drinks, was reported to be approximately $52.

Mena was charged with two counts of shoplifting before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

