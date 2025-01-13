LPD: Detective solves August shoplifting case

Patience paid off in this shoplifting case that dates back to the summer.
According to Lyndhurst Police Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri:
On Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at 2:07 p.m., a business on the 500 block of New York Avenue reported an unknown man fled the store with multiple packages of energy drinks with a combined retail value of approximately $50. Det. Michael Giangeruso was able to secure a photo of the suspect after reviewing surveillance video. A photo of the suspect was broadcasted over the LPD social media platforms and Det. Giangeruso, with help from several callers, was eventually able to identify the suspect as David Mena, 46, of Lyndhurst.
A warrant was issued for Mena’s arrest and attempts to located him went unsuccessful until Det. Giangeruso received a call Jan. 8 reporting there was a man walking along Ridge Road who matched the description of the suspect from the photo posted on social media back in August.
Shortly thereafter, Det. Giangeruso, along with Det. Steve Batista and Officers Angela Batista and Vincent Dorio, located Mena near the Kingsland Train Station on Ridge Road. Mena was positively identified at that time and placed under arrest.
Mena was also in possession of items were ultimately determined to have been stolen just prior to his arrest from a business in the 400 block of Lewandowski Street. The retail value of the items, which also consisted of energy drinks, was reported to be approximately $52.
Mena was charged with two counts of shoplifting before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.