Obituaries for Oct. 30, 2024

Demetrios Korkovelos

Demetrios (Jimmy) Korkovelos left us on Oct. 23, 2024, at the age of 89. He died peacefully at home with family. Funeral arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Born in Mesea Kapsi, a small village in Fthiotidos, Greece, he was the eldest of six sons. He met and married Melpomeni in 1960, and soon welcomed their first child Artemisia the following year. In 1975, they welcomed their second child, Dina Lena.

In October 1967, he emigrated to Irvington, NJ where he went to work as a carpenter, continuing in that trade. After several years, he sought to be his own boss and like many Greeks went into the food truck business. He opened Jimmy’s Snack Bar in NJDMV in Newark and Irvington. Later he expanded his business to Port Newark, at the corner of Port Street and Doremus Avenue. His bacon, egg and cheese on a roll sandwiches and coffee, as well as California burgers, were a daily requirement for long-shoreman, new car carriers and oil delivery drivers. Eventually, he was assigned his his own utility line to guarantee his daily presence.

He prided himself in providing the best fresh food and coldest drinks in the sweltering summers to his loyal customers for two decades. He retired in 1995 from the food truck business and headed to Lamia, Greece, where he became a general contractor and built his 3-family house. He earned the title “mastora,” from family because had a knack for fixing anything and everything.

He and Melpomeni planted a vegetable garden, grapes, peaches and cherry trees in every square inch of their yard in Kearny, because they enjoyed home-grown vegetables and fruit and shared with family, friends and neighbors.

He was a loving husband, dedicated father, grandfather, loyal brother, uncle and friend. He was a good Christian starting each day with the sign of the cross. Gus used Windex for a “cure all,” but Jimmy used Chapstick. He also loved his adopted country and often said “God Bless America,” but the two most important things to him were his family and his work. His family was his highest priority, and he protected them fiercely. He had a tireless work ethic, and always put forth his best effort, both in his business and at home.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Melpomeni, his daughters Artemis Diane (Christos Tsetsekas) and Dina Lena (Vasilios Kovoros), and grandchildren Stratis, Demetris (Margaret nee Ipp), Melina, Kristos, Dimitri, and brothers Aimilios, Photios, Hippocrates, and Giorgios, and many nieces and nephews in US, Greece and Australia, who will continue to honor his memory and cherish their time together. He was predeceased by his parents, Konstantinos and Artemisia and brother, Evangelos.

In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union, a community that embraced him 57 years ago.

Frank Lardiere

It is with great sadness the family of Frank Lardiere announces his passing on Oct. 24 at his home. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and great friend to many.

Born on March 7, 1955, he spent his childhood in Jersey City, later moving to North Arlington where he married his beloved wife, Mary. Frank settled in Monroe in 2005. His positive outlook, warm heart and outgoing, friendly personality left an impact on anyone who came across his path. These attributes led to his success in ownership of FJL Management and Consulting.

Frank enjoyed volunteering, being a member of the West Hudson Optimists, playing golf, weekends in Brigantine, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Mary, his three children James (Linda) Holmes, Jessica Weisz, Michael (Michelle) Lardiere, and grandchildren Justin, Julie, Jamie, Frank, Victoria, Alex and his pal/grand-dog Logan.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr., Kearny. Family and friends offered prayers in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions to ALS United Greater New York, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, attention Meg Emery, New York, N.Y. 10004 (212) 720-3049.

Michael DeGiovanni

Michael DeGiovanni, 51, died suddenly on Oct. 13, 2024.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny.

Born in Belleville, Michael was raised in Kearny and lived there until moving to Lyndhurst seven years ago.

He was an assistant signal repairman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the last 13 years as well as a proud member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS).

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Cerisola) DeGiovanni, one son, the love of his life, Joseph DeGiovanni, two sisters, Angela Waack and her husband Christopher, Mena Farinhas and her husband, Robert, three brothers, Vincent DeGiovanni and his wife, Susan, Mark De Giovanni and his wife Aggie and John DeGiovanni. He was a fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Mike always carried in his heart the love and family values instilled by his predeceased parents, Gaetano and Michele (Ciampitti) DeGiovanni.

He will be remembered as a great father to his beloved son, Joseph. His love of boxing, the New York Mets and the Las Vegas Raiders will live on in all of his family and friends. His smile and laugh will be missed by all.

Josefa Gonzalez

Josefa Gonzalez, It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Josefa Gonzalez, lovingly known as “Pepita,” on Oct. 24, 2024, at the age of 91.

Born in Pobra do Caramiñal in Galicia, Spain, Josefa eventually made her way to the United States, where she embraced a new life.

A funeral service took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. Her final disposition was private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Josefa found her calling as a hairdresser eventually opening her own business, Pepita’s Beauty Salon, in Harrison. For over 30 years, the salon was more than just a place of beauty — it was a place to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

Josefa’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Carmela.

Josefa’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Josefa.

Brian Joseph McCarthy

Brian Joseph McCarthy died Oct. 11, 2024.

He was 67.

His home was Kearny.

A private funeral was conducted by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery with his parents in North Arlington.

Brian was the beloved son of Bernard and Marie (nee McGarril) McCarthy. Brother of Karen Weins (John) and John McCarthy (Jeanette). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Hunterdon Developmental Center, 40 Pittstown Road, Clinton, N.J. 08809.

Rosemarie McSorley

Rosemarie McSorley of Kearny died Oct. 19, 2024.

She was 93.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Rosemarie was the sister of Patrick McSorley and the late Margaret, James, Roger, Theresa, Peter, Susan and Catherine McSorley. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. She was the Monarch the McSorley family. She was predeceased by her nephew Dominic.

Felicita Rey Martinez

Felicita Rey Martinez, 89, died peacefully in her home on Monday, Oct. 21,2024. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Felicita lived in New York City and Long Island before moving to Kearny 37 years ago. She dedicated her life to nurturing, loving and providing for her family. She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed the outdoors, walks in the park and vacationing with her family.

Loving mother of Jose (Denise), James (Kathy), David (Rosita), Elizabeth (Thomas), Naomi (Edward) and Sammy. Cherished grandmother of Hannah (Jason),David (Lauren), Dominique (Ryan), Christopher (fiance Hannah) and Stephen. Devoted aunt to Raymond (Nydia), Nurinalda and Jose (Aida).

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Felicita’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Maria Echevarria

Maria Echevarria, 52, died Oct. 17, 2024.

Maria was the beloved daughter of Rafael and Julia, beloved sister to Raphael and the late Jose Luis Dlaguila, beloved aunt to Melissa, Zelenia, Yasmine and Rafael.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

After graduating from Holy Rosary Catholic High School, she went to work in a broker house in New York City. She started at the young age of 19. She worked there for a few years and pursued greater opportunities.

Maria went from job to job until she found herself working at Verizon for customer service, offering translation services for customers who needed a Spanish interpreter. She went to night school during this time and got a bachelor’s degree in business. She climbed the ranks and became manager, leading a team called the Mega Stars. Her team has done very well and she was on the list for Present’s Club. She dedicated 18 years working for Verizon.

Maria donated to St Jude Cancer Center, local churches and children in need. She loved to read, travel and being with her friends. She loved trying new things, shopping and she never stopped learning.

Maria’s sense of style was always noticeable in every room. She always had to have a pair of earrings and lipstick on no matter what the occasion. She was very outgoing and always lent an ear if you needed. She was the go to person if anyone had a problem. She always tried to solve it. Maria always had a smile on her face, very independent and nothing stopped her from doing what she wanted to do. Her absence will weigh heavily on a lot of people’s hearts. She is loved dearly by her family and friends.

Thomas French

Thomas French, 90, of Spring Lake, died peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Kearny, he was raised in Harrison and graduated from Harrison High School.

After proudly serving his country in the Korean War, he came home and married Letty Reagan and together, they raised six children in East Newark.

Always active, Tom was an avid runner who completed the New York City Marathon. His passion for his community and sports was evident, as he coached baseball for Harrison travel teams, managed the Youth Center and the P.A.L. located at the town library.

He proudly served as a councilman for multiple terms in East Newark. On Sundays, he served as a lector at St. Anthony’s Church. He was also the president of the Blue Tide Booster Club, where he presided over inductions into the Harrison High School Hall of Fame.

Tommy worked for Weyerhauser Lumber as a salesman for over 35 years. He retired with Letty to Myrtle Beach South Carolina, where he was a member of the Colonial Charters Men’s Club and spent many happy hours golfing and enjoying a well-crafted beefeater martini.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Letty and their children, Valerie Richardson and her husband, Doug; Gregory and his wife, Kim; Letty Jo Green and her husband, Danny; Gina Slattery; and Bobby and his wife, Tammy.

He was predeceased by his daughter Jenny. Tom is also survived by his sister, Joan Reagan and her husband Larry. He was loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Melva Heguy

Melva Heguy died peacefully Oct. 20, 2024.

She lived in Garwood before moving to Middletown, New York.

Melva was predeceased by her husband Edel. Mother of Omar (Tara) and the late Marlene Buckman, she is also survived by her son-in-law Kevin Buckman, her sisters Noelia Martin and Ana Maria Martin, and her seven grandchildren, David Heguy, Danny Heguy, K C Buckman, Tommy Buckman, Chris Buckman, Nicholas Vallano and Jonathan Vallano.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilla Church, Kearny. Interment was in St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia.

