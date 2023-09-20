Zentai Martial Arts celebrates 7 years of service in Belleville, North Arlington locally

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the heart of the Zentai Martial Arts community, a profound sense of unity and commitment echoed throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 as those days were dedicated to celebrating achievements and challenging growth and confidence all while cherishing the essence of family.

On Sept. 9, Zentai celebrated its Mega Belt promotions.

This was a day of great significance when our dedicated students not only showcased their martial arts skills but their courtesy, integrity and self-control, the school says. Zentai Martial Arts, serving over 700 families across four locations joined together at Riverside County Park, Lyndhurst, as the martial artists they demonstrated form, sparred with teammates and persevered in board breaks.

“This was more than just a spectacle of Martial Arts — it’s an empowering, heart-filled tribute to the dedication and hard work that forms the backbone of Zentai Martial Arts,” the organizers say. “For our Black Belts, it’s a moment to excel in their knowledge, and for parents, an opportunity to witness their children’s confidence soar.”

On Sept. 10, the Zentai celebrated its seventh anniversary and new Black Belts at a gala.

In the words of Master Allen DePena and Belleville Councilwoman Naomy DePena: “Zentai is more than martial arts — Zentai provides tools for children to best succeed in life. Zentai builds a powerful foundation for building character, social skills and life lessons. We are proud of the community we have built and proud of our all of our students.”

