Zentai Martial Arts celebrates 7 years of service in Belleville, North Arlington locally

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
In the heart of the Zentai Martial Arts community, a profound sense of unity and commitment echoed throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 as those days were dedicated to celebrating achievements and challenging growth and confidence all while cherishing the essence of family.
On Sept. 9, Zentai celebrated its Mega Belt promotions.
This was a day of great significance when our dedicated students not only showcased their martial arts skills but their courtesy, integrity and self-control, the school says. Zentai Martial Arts, serving over 700 families across four locations joined together at Riverside County Park, Lyndhurst, as the martial artists they demonstrated form, sparred with teammates and persevered in board breaks.
“This was more than just a spectacle of Martial Arts — it’s an empowering, heart-filled tribute to the dedication and hard work that forms the backbone of Zentai Martial Arts,” the organizers say. “For our Black Belts, it’s a moment to excel in their knowledge, and for parents, an opportunity to witness their children’s confidence soar.”
On Sept. 10, the Zentai celebrated its seventh anniversary and new Black Belts at a gala.
In the words of Master Allen DePena and Belleville Councilwoman Naomy DePena: “Zentai is more than martial arts — Zentai provides tools for children to best succeed in life. Zentai builds a powerful foundation for building character, social skills and life lessons. We are proud of the community we have built and proud of our all of our students.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.