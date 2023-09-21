Remembering Paul Carratura, former Kearny Assistant DPW super, who has died aged 77

Paul Carratura died Sept. 20, 2023.

He was 77.

Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting will be Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paul retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Public Works for the Town of Kearny. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Brown) and loving father of Paul A. Carratura and Joseph Carratura (Misti Bloomer). Also surviving is his cherished grandson Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

