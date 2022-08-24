Firefighters battling blaze at 305 Ann St., Harrison

**********************

UPDATE — 5:40 p.m. — Command reports all fire is knocked down.

**********************

UPDATE — 5:33 p.m. — North Arlington Ladder 3 is on standby at Kearny quarters.

**********************

UPDATE — 5:21 p.m. — One Harrison captain and one firefighter have been called to the scene from HFDHQ.

***********************

UPDATE — 5:19 p.m. — Jersey City Fire Department now providing house coverage for Harrison in case any other incidents break out elsewhere in town.

***********************

UPDATE — 5:15 p.m. — Some flames showing again in the rear portion of the home in-between two bedrooms. Flames also reappearing on the east side of the building.

***********************

UPDATE — 5:09 p.m. — The incident commander reports all visible fire “knocked down.”

***********************

Firefighters from Harrison, Kearny and East Newark are battling a blaze at 305 Ann St., Harrison.

The fire reportedly broke out shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Harrison Councilman Larry Bennett tells The Observer fire can still be seen coming from the attic in the back yard of the home and on one side of the building.

Firefighters from Jersey City are en route to provide more mutual aid.

EMS is on site for precautionary reasons.

