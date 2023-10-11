Police: Nutley home burgled as woman took shower

Nutley’s public-safety authorities are advising of a burglary that occurred on Raymond Avenue earlier this week.

Police say they were called to a residence at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 9, when a caller reported her purse was missing from her home. The woman said she was showering when she heard loud knocking at her front door, moments later discovering her back door was open and purse was taken from a table.

Police Chief Thomas Strumolo said agencies throughout the state are experiencing a higher volume of burglaries, many where actors enter homes in search of key fobs to steal luxury vehicles parked on driveways. “Thieves are becoming more brazen, entering homes during early morning hours, while residents are present,” he said.

In response to this and other attempted burglaries, police have added extra patrols, coordinated efforts with neighboring agencies and have implemented undercover operations. Over the past few weeks, police say they have arrested and charged at least five people connected with burglaries, possession of burglary tools and motor-vehicle thefts.

Public Safety Commissioner Al Petracco said car thefts have been on the rise; however, entering people’s homes while occupied is relatively new phenomenon.

“Police are following every lead, which is paying off with arrests,” Petracco said. “We will continue our efforts to safeguard our community and want to keep our community partners fully aware of what is occurring. We ask everyone to secure their vehicles as well as their homes and be vigilant of any suspicious activity.”

