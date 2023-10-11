Nutley VFW hosting several events & initiatives in coming weeks

Nutley VFW Post 493 hosts its third-annual Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the post, 271 Washington Ave. There will be plenty of music, candy and fun for all kids and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

The post also sponsors a comedy night featuring standups Anya Jones, Crenshaw White, James Mac and Joe Pontillo, 8 p.m., Nov. 4 at the post. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Call (201) 235-9661 for more details.

Lastly, the post has partnered with gotsneakers.com to collect sneakers to be recycled. The sneakers will be turned into funds to support veterans programs and the WFW Commanders Project.

Drop donations off at the post, 271 Washington Ave., or at 536 Washington Ave. or 173 Bloomfield Ave.

