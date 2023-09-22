Tickets for Girl Scouts tricky tray on sale

Girl Scout Troop 2771 host a tricky tray Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Kearny High School cafeteria.
Generally, prizes are valued between $25 and $500. Admission is $20 and includes one entry level sheet of tickets. Bring your own food and beverages.
The girls are raising money toward completing their community and government badges and are preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
Many local businesses and residents have made donations to be used as raffle prizes, including a water cooler, gift certificates, a fire pit, dog house, a Christmas tree, toys, dolls, Baby Layette, a tailgating package, soccer tickets, air fryers and more. There are approximately 200 overall prizes.
Seating is limited. For tickets, click here or text (201) 401-3342.
