PSE&G says it’s prepared for windy rainstorm this weekend

PSE&G says it is prepared for the severe weather expected this weekend that includes strong wind and heavy rain. The winds could reach hazard levels. These conditions may cause tree limbs to break and pull down wires, causing outages.

“As we closely monitor this latest weather event, our crews are prepared and ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible to restore power,” John Latka, senior vice president, PSE&G Electric Operations, Transmission & Distribution, said. “PSE&G has additional personnel ready to respond to power outages.”

In advance of the storm, PSE&G crews are performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies to fulfill its stated commitment to bring customers safe and reliable service regardless of extreme weather conditions.

PSE&G says it prepares year-round for extreme weather to maintain reliable service for customers. Ten years after Superstorm Sandy raged across the East Coast, PSE&G continues to work to protect customers’ utility service from the damaging impact of extreme weather by strengthening and upgrading its infrastructure.

“Our investments in new infrastructure have helped us remain one of the nation’s most reliable utility companies, bringing significant benefits to PSE&G customers,” Latka said. “We have received numerous reliability awards and just last year for the first time ever, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for both Residential Electric and Natural Gas Service in the East among Large Utilities.”

Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms.

Customer safety

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, and don’t go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately contact PSE&G, at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), via our mobile app or our website, to report downed wires and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don’t drive over – and don’t stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.

Stay connected

Download the PSE&G mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications at pseg.com/outagecenter.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734). You can also report your outage through our app or on our website at pseg.com/myaccount.

Follow PSE&G on PSEG on Facebook and Twitter @PSEGdelivers for updates before, during and after the storm.

Visit PSE&G’s Outage Map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across New Jersey at pseg.com/outagecenter.

To report an outage by phone, call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or use our web chat feature at pseg.com/myaccount.

Know what to expect if you lose power during a winter storm.

Review additional storm preparation tips at https://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

