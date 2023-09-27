Registration for 2023 PAWRade costume contest opens

Registration is open for the annual Doggie Halloween PAWrade Costume Contest.

The contest is part of the annual Kearny Dogie Halloween PAWrade and Festival which return Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arlington Depot Park in Kearny.

While there will be plenty of other activities at the festival, the contest is definitely among the most popular parts of the day. Signup is free.

Register online at https://shorturl.at/kpBK4

Fill out a printed registration form available at Kearny Town Hall, K-9 Corner (169 Midland Ave.) or on kearnynj.org

Printed forms may only be submitted the day of the event.

Every participant must have a current dog license and proof of rabies vaccine. There are no exceptions.

All participants should report to the costume contest badge pickup station at the PAWade the day of the event between 11 a.m. and noon to get contest badges and numbers. All entrants must have a badge to be included.

You may also register the day-of the event; however, space is limited, so pre-registration is highly recommended.

Sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, The Kearny Dog Walker, K-9 Corner and Bone Appetit Spa and Dog Barkery, the event takes place rain or shine.

For additional information, call (201) 622+7981 or send an email to pawrade@kearnynj.org.

