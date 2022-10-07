Threat of bomb at Lyndhurst High School unfounded, chief says

A bomb threat to Lyndhurst High School, called into 911 this morning, was fortunately a false alarm, but it’s got local law enforcement resolved to find out who made the call and for that person to face consequences, Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said in a statement this afternoon.

“Today, at 11:52 a.m., the LPD communications center received a 911 call reporting a bomb threat at the Lyndhurst High School. Our agency, in coordination with the school district staff, quickly and efficiently executed our plan of operations for incidents such as this,” Jarvis said. “I want to ensure you all that at no time were any students, faculty or members of the community in any danger.

“Our agency continually plans and coordinates with our federal, state and county law-enforcement partners to handle incidents such as this. Today’s incident was another display of the strong partnership between law enforcement and our school district.”

When police first arrived on the scene, they say they locked the school down and kept the students in shelter-in-place mode. But once the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb-sniffing dogs arrived on the scene, the students were evacuated to the high school football field bleachers. Once the K-9s completed their work and no bombs were found, the students and staff were permitted to return to the inside of the school, police said.

Now though all are safe, Jarvis says this is just the beginning.

“Rest assured, our detectives will be working tirelessly while exhausting all means of tracking down the malicious caller from this incident,” the chief said. “Our agency will ensure those responsible for today’s incident are criminally charged accordingly. Our agency takes school safety and threats toward our schools seriously.

“As a community, we will not tolerate threats toward our school community.”

Check back for updates to this story.

