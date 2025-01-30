Safety Sticks coming to North Arlington — but just what are they?

The North Arlington Police Department’s Traffic Bureau — along with Police Chief Michael Horton — are preparing for the installation of Safety Sticks at targeted no parking zones and timed parking spots throughout the municipality, in an effort to reduce the number of incidents involving blind corners and unsafe parking.

Safety Sticks are solar-powered camera devices that monitor sections of roadway and capture the license plate information of unlawfully parked vehicles. The devices automatically send reports to the police department, which then decides whether to issue a parking ticket.

“Parking safety is one of those vital quality-of-life issues that need to constantly be addressed,” Horton said. “Yellow street paint and bright orange traffic cones just aren’t significant enough deterrents for some motorists to park where they shouldn’t. I’m pleased we’re taking this important step to help solve this ongoing problem.”

The Safety Sticks will be installed primarily on street corners and in front of commercial properties. They will have a strong, visible presence on Ridge Road, North Arlington’s commercial center.

The primary goal of the Safety Sticks is to curb unsafe parking at intersections which has grown into a danger for pedestrians and drivers alike. This initiative is not designed to bring a profit from unsafe situations, but to send a message that the Borough of North Arlington is serious about pedestrian safety.

The project was approved during the Council meeting on Jan. 16. A vendor will install and maintain the Safety Sticks at no cost to the borough and will then be paid a small percentage of each parking ticket fee as compensation.

The installation date will be announced in the coming weeks.

