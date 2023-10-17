DEVELOPING — Kearny Police Department issues missing-person alert

This is an emergency missing person alert from the Kearny Police Department. The Kearny Police Department is looking for assistance locating a missing and endangered person. The missing person is Celvin Carroll. Carroll is a 61-year-old white man, with short grey hair. He is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers. Mr. Carroll was last seen walking westbound on Harrison Avenue from the Kearny Walmart at approximately 6:15 p.m. this evening. If you see Carroll, please dial 911. Thank you for your assistance.
