At Lyndhurst PD, Carrino promoted to deputy chief while Auteri, Haggerty rise to captain

It’s been a busy week-long period for the Lyndhurst Police Department as a new deputy chief took office as did two captains. On Jan. 24, Capt. Michael Carrino ascended to deputy chief and on Jan. 30, Lts. Vincent Auteri and Paul Haggerty ascended to captain.

With Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr., on hand, as well as numerous elected officials, police officers and other first responders, Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert B. Giangeruso administered the oath to the three men heading to new ranks.

Deputy Chief Carrino had been serving as the commander of the Patrol and Traffic Divisions. As the department’s second-in-command, he will now be responsible for overseeing various operational and administrative functions. He becomes the first departmental deputy chief since May 2020.

Capt. Auteri had been serving as the supervisor of the Criminal Investigations Division, where he will continue and now assume command responsibilities. Capt. Haggerty, who had previously been assigned as a patrol squad supervisor, will now assume command duties of the Patrol and Traffic divisions.

“I am proud to announce the promotions of these dedicated officers. Their commitment to serving our community and upholding the values of our department has earned them this well-deserved recognition,” Jarvis said. “As they take on their new roles and responsibilities, I know that they will continue to lead by example and inspire others with their professionalism and integrity.”

Giangeruso, himself a retired Lyndhurst superior police officer, said: “These three officers have served the police department in various capacities, and their new responsibilities will allow them to guide the department in different areas while continuing to advance our community. I congratulate all three and look forward to their contributions moving forward.

“It is an honor to stand here today, as your mayor and as police commissioner to celebrate a positive moment in our police department and community … this achievement is a testament to years of dedicated service, unwavering integrity and deep commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Lastly, but certainly not least, Bergen County Commissioner Steve Tanelli addressed those assembled Jan. 30, but spoke he of all the newly promoted.

“I’m here representing the county and I am honored to be here,” Tanelli, of North Arlington, said. “Today shows you what hard work and dedication can get you. …these guys have grown up here and have kept the streets safe. Being from here, I see them all the time and the hard work they put in. They all really care about this community and this is what you want to see.”

