Nutley has big Veterans Day planned

The Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health, in partnership with the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau and the Nutley Veterans Council, invites the community to join them in observing Veterans Day.

The ceremony takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Commissioner’s Chambers on the third floor of Town Hall or at the WWII Monument based on weather conditions, at 11 a.m.

Immediately following, all are invited to participate in the annual Veterans Day Ruck March. In true military fashion, participants will carry a weighted ruck sack or backpack through Memorial Park from the monument to Kingsland Manor and back for the 5K march.

To honor the 22 veterans a day, who on average take their own lives, the suggested weight for a rucksack will be 22 pounds or 22 canned goods to be donated to the Nutley Family Service Bureau Food Pantry immediately following the 5K ruck march. All are welcome to participate, any other weight and no weight, is permissible as well. All participants are responsible for packing and bringing their own rucksack or backpack.

Registration is open until Oct. 31. For registration and more information, contact Daniel Jacoby at (973) 284-4951, ext. 2428.

