Knapp: There are few in this world like Anthony Montiero

To the Editor:

It is with bittersweet feelings that I submit this tribute to East Newark Police Chief Anthony Monteiro, who retired from service recently. I am filled with joy to wish the chief all of the best of health and happiness after the years of service to the people of the Borough of East Newark, but am heavy in heart that he has left this service as the chief had many more years left of dedicated service to the borough and the people within.

I served as the Borough Clerk of East Newark for a number of decades and had the honor of swearing in Chief Monteiro as a police officer, a superior officer and then ultimately as the Chief of the Department.

Chief Monteiro was a shining example of law enforcement abilities and carried forth his duties with knowledge, professionalism and most of all, with honesty and integrity minced with a deep feeling and consideration for all human beings.

The chief was respected by the officers under his command and was depended upon by the people of the borough. He was concerned in regard to the safety of all from the very young to the most senior.

We commend (former) Mayor Joseph R. Smith for his appointment of the Chief Monteiro to the position and recognize the full support of Mayor Smith for the day to day operations of the department by the chief. Whether a municipality is large with thousands of residents or a town with 2,500 or more residents it is important and imperative for the chief of police to have the support of the mayor and legislative body and it was evident Chief Monteiro had the support of Mayor Smith and the full council.

We wish Chief Monteiro the best of health and happiness with his wonderful family and know that he will be completely missed in the borough. God speed sir, with full salute and fond memories.

Robert B. Knapp

Former Municipal Clerk of East Newark

