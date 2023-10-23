Featured Harrison News

Harrison Cancer League raises flag for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

23 October 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
The Harrison Cancer League, in partnership with the Mayor and Council of Harrison, hosted its second-annual flag raising in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October has been recognized as national Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public on the importance of early detection and elevate awareness of the effect of breast cancer on our lives. Approximately 50 people came to the event. Members of Kearny’s Brave Women’s attended the event and tied pink ribbons around several trees throughout Harrison. In the photo is Shelly Mulrenan, vice president of the Harrison Cancer League, raising the flag in from of the Town Hall while Harrison’s Mayor James A. Fife and Joan Michaelson, president of the Harrison Cancer League, look on. Photo courtesy of Joan Michaelson

