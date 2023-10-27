PSE&G announces upcoming Kearny roadwork

During the week of Oct. 30, PSE&G crews will:
- Replace a gas main on Belgrove Drive from Patterson Street to Park Avenue.
- Replace a gas main on Highland Avenue from Johnston to Woodland avenues (Monday)
- Replace a gas main on John Street from Johnston to Woodland avenues (Tuesday – Friday)
- Replace a gas services on Alexander Avenue from Rose to Patterson streets
This project is part of the PSE&G Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP) to replace aging cast iron and unprotected steel gas mains in order to support a safe, clean and reliable gas system.
The mains and services will be replaced with stronger more durable materials which are much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas.
The new elevated pressure systems also enable the installation of excess flow valves that dramatically reduce gas flow if a service line is damaged and provides better support for the use of high-efficiency appliances.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.