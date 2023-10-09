Fire damages Nutley’s (fortunately unoccupied) Lincoln School

A fire caused extensive damage to Nutley’s Lincoln School, authorities said

“This morning, at 11 a.m., the district was notified of a fire at Lincoln School,” Superintendent of Schools Kent Bani said. “The building was empty and therefore, no one was injured. The fire was on the roof and the auditorium was badly damaged. The district and Nutley Fire Department are now on site to evaluate the situation. More information will be communicated later today with the Lincoln School community directly.”

The building was vacant today, fortunately, because of the Columbus Day holiday.

