Cardinal Tobin will celebrate Memorial Day Mass in North Arlington’s Holy Cross Cemetery

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark invite the public to gather in prayer and gratitude at Memorial Day Masses across its cemeteries Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m. These annual outdoor liturgies serve as a solemn and unifying tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the U.S., as well as to all veterans and active-duty military.

As part of the national program “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes,” developed by the Catholic Cemetery Conference, these Masses honor those who paid the ultimate price for the nation’s freedom while uplifting all who have served — and continue to serve — with courage and faith.

“Our Memorial Day Masses remind us of the sacred duty we share in remembering and praying for our veterans,” Joseph M. Heckel, K.H.S., CCCE, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries, said. “We invite everyone to come together in unity, reflection and remembrance.”

Most Masses will be outdoors under canopies, with seating provided.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover and Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah will host indoor services inside their mausoleums.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, will celebrate the Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, where the new open-air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit and the Chapel Mausoleum of Our Lady are both currently under construction. Other celebrants include:

• Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover – the Most Rev. Manuel A. Cruz.

• Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah – the Most Rev. Michael A. Saporito.

• St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – the Most Rev. Elias R. Lorenzo.

• Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – the Most Rev. Gregory J. Studerus.

• Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – the Very Rev. John J. Chadwick.

• Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange – the Rev. Philip J. Water.

