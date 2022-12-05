Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today.
According to police:
A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
Petracco said this area of the park is a popular attraction and the water is relatively shallow.
He said police and fire worked together to remove the man who was taken to the county medical examiner’s office.
Strumolo said the cause of death is unknown, pending the investigation and autopsy.
Heavy rain, he said, a few days prior, may have carried his body downstream.
This incident remains under investigation.
