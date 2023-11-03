PSE&G announces upcoming week’s projects in Kearny

During the week of Nov. 6, from Monday to Thursday, PSE&G crews will:

 Replace gas main on Belgrove Drive from Patterson Street to Park Avenue

 Replace gas main on Grant Avenue from Johnston Avenue to Belgrove Drive (Monday)

 Replace gas main on John Street from Johnston to Woodland avenues, (Tuesday – Thursday)

 Replace gas services on Highland Avenue from Rose to Patterson streets

The project is part of the PSE&G Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP) to replace aging cast iron and unprotected steel gas mains in order to support a safe, clean and reliable gas system.

The mains and services will be replaced with stronger more durable materials which are much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas.

The new elevated pressure systems also enable the installation of excess flow valves that dramatically reduce gas flow if a service line is damaged and provides better support for the use of high-efficiency appliances.

