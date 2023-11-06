Decent weather in the Election Day 2023 forecast

Well Election Day 2023 is almost upon us and it looks like the local weather forecast will be conducive for getting out to vote — if you have not yet done so.

The Weather Channel is calling for a partly cloudy morning and a partly sunny afternoon, with high temps at around 71º.

Remember, if you have not voted either via early voting or with paper ballot, polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. We’ll have results at or around 9 p.m. Tuesday. See the graphic below for links or click on the graphic to watch live (at or around 9 p.m. Tuesday).

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

