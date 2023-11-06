Decent weather in the Election Day 2023 forecast

Well Election Day 2023 is almost upon us and it looks like the local weather forecast will be conducive for getting out to vote — if you have not yet done so.
The Weather Channel is calling for a partly cloudy morning and a partly sunny afternoon, with high temps at around 71º.
Remember, if you have not voted either via early voting or with paper ballot, polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. We’ll have results at or around 9 p.m. Tuesday. See the graphic below for links or click on the graphic to watch live (at or around 9 p.m. Tuesday).
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.